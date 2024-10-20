cranian in
Finance to Product Management
Hey folks, I'm considering pivoting into Product Management but am unsure how realistic the jump is and what yall think about PM work. Please share any thoughts or relevant experiences, both from those who made the jump or regarding your PM experience. Any focus areas or learning resources are also appreciated.
Resources: Crack the PM interview (currently reading)
TC: 125k
YoE: 4 yrs (including internship experience)
My recommendation to anyone trying to get into product is to first get into a company and then get into product.