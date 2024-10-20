Finance to Product Management

cranian in  
Hey folks, I'm considering pivoting into Product Management but am unsure how realistic the jump is and what yall think about PM work. Please share any thoughts or relevant experiences, both from those who made the jump or regarding your PM experience. Any focus areas or learning resources are also appreciated. 

Resources: Crack the PM interview (currently reading) 
TC: 125k 
YoE: 4 yrs (including internship experience)
hotcrossbunz 
I feel like product management is frustrating in a sense as there are not many entry level roles so switching careers is difficult.

My recommendation to anyone trying to get into product is to first get into a company and then get into product.
