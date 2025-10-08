HardworkerEngineer99 in
What to expect in Expedia SWE III DSA Round
I have an upcoming Expedia DSA interview in the Middle East for SWE III.
What are the top frequenctly asked questions, I'm not a premium user on LC
3
1334
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
For DSA, make sure to drill: - Matrix / 2D array problems (e.g. find Kth largest in sorted matrix) - Linked list intersection, sum without mutation, etc. - Dynamic programming / caching patterns - Trees, Binary Search, Heaps. Common mid-tier questions on Glassdoor’s Expedia tag Also, many report the coding test is ~90 minutes with 3 questions (medium difficulty) before the live interviews.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,567