Data career paths after being a staff engineer

Hello,

I have been a staff engineer in a financial services company but since past 1.5 year I have done less of coding (just a few aws lambda code and some etl code) and I have been more involved in data strategy, data architecture, data modeling discussions, stakeholder management etc. In short I have not been on top of the latest API rollouts or the tools we work on because I got pulled in different directions.





Also, I have realized the last 2 years have been fun times because I enjoyed working on data strategy, architecture and solutioning etc which means coding was something that I did not enjoy much. Additionally I have realized I am good executor but not an innovator.





I want to step away from my staff role and look for other career paths in Data that Matches my interests. What are the suggested career paths and what should I expect in interviews for these roles?



