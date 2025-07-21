Are tech hubs still worth it?

thargro1 in
I'm a Software Engineer in Alabama working for a mid-size company. I'm early in my career (2 years full-time, 1 year internship). Prior to earning my CS degree, I planned on spending a year or two working in Alabama, then eventually moving to a tech hub like the Bay Area, Seattle, or New York.
My current job is extremely safe. Although it's a privately owned company, job security is as high as it gets. Work life balance is very good as well. I really enjoy working with my team, which I really appreciate. With that said, there are two issues I have.
Issue 1: I do not feel challenged at work.
My team and I support an internal application with just 100 or so active users. I feel like my skills simply cannot grow through work, especially when it comes to the backend. We almost never have to think about scale-related problems since our user-base is so low.
Issue 2: Promotions occur very rarely, even for high performers, and tech is not valued very highly by upper management.
Even though I'm at junior level, I'm typically placed on my team's hardest problems, along with two other seniors on the team. My teammates and other people I get the chance to work with in the company tell me that they've never seen a Junior perform as well as I do. Despite this, I've only been promoted to the second level of junior in 2 years.
Issue 3: I would prefer to live somewhere other than the Southern states. I ended up here due to family, but I never planned to stay long term.
My big question: Should I stay where I am or try to get a job in a tech hub?
My concern with leaving is that this seems to be the worst job market for Software Engineers. With all the layoffs and AI hype, I'm not sure whether it'd be a wise decision to leave. I'm not sure how high the risk is that I'll land a job in a tech hub and end up laid off 3 months later. I guess this is more of a question of how job security and personal development should be balanced when making career decisions. What would you do if you were in my shoes?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI14 hours ago
I think the biggest question you need to ask is what your career is really doing for you. Is your career just a way to make money or does it fill some gap in your identity and/or personality? Do want to push to have the best career you could possibly have, at the expense of other things like WLB or relationships outside work? Not exactly saying that this decision is life-or-death like the above, but it seems like your current gig is pretty solid all around. Job security is huge, and having a job that provides you with pretty good job security is an incredible boost that you don't realize you have until it's gone. The tech hubs right now aren't exactly the best for job security, but if you're career-oriented and really want to push to be your best, then I'd say it's probably not going to be a problem for you. IMO, beyond the work and all that, SF and Seattle are both pretty beautiful places too. I'd suggest just applying to some roles and see if you can land some interviews, and then maybe take a trip just to see how it's like living there over a weekend or something and see what's up. You're still pretty young, so I think you don't have to rush it that hard, so test the waters!
21
lumpyfluffSoftware Engineer 11 hours ago
In my experience WLB is as bad if not worse outside of SF. You just make much less money and will work to an older age.
1
