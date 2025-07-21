Are tech hubs still worth it?

Poll

I'm a Software Engineer in Alabama working for a mid-size company. I'm early in my career (2 years full-time, 1 year internship). Prior to earning my CS degree, I planned on spending a year or two working in Alabama, then eventually moving to a tech hub like the Bay Area, Seattle, or New York.





My current job is extremely safe. Although it's a privately owned company, job security is as high as it gets. Work life balance is very good as well. I really enjoy working with my team, which I really appreciate. With that said, there are two issues I have.





Issue 1: I do not feel challenged at work.





My team and I support an internal application with just 100 or so active users. I feel like my skills simply cannot grow through work, especially when it comes to the backend. We almost never have to think about scale-related problems since our user-base is so low.





Issue 2: Promotions occur very rarely, even for high performers, and tech is not valued very highly by upper management.





Even though I'm at junior level, I'm typically placed on my team's hardest problems, along with two other seniors on the team. My teammates and other people I get the chance to work with in the company tell me that they've never seen a Junior perform as well as I do. Despite this, I've only been promoted to the second level of junior in 2 years.





Issue 3: I would prefer to live somewhere other than the Southern states. I ended up here due to family, but I never planned to stay long term.





My big question: Should I stay where I am or try to get a job in a tech hub?





My concern with leaving is that this seems to be the worst job market for Software Engineers. With all the layoffs and AI hype, I'm not sure whether it'd be a wise decision to leave. I'm not sure how high the risk is that I'll land a job in a tech hub and end up laid off 3 months later. I guess this is more of a question of how job security and personal development should be balanced when making career decisions. What would you do if you were in my shoes?