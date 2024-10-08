fiddleleaffig in
Why do these sites act like QA engineering doesn't exist?
I have been poking around levels, builtin, techjobsforgood, so many other sites, and whenever I try to search for quality assurance engineering roles, they are NEVER in the role options. Often not even any sort of title with QA, testing, or even SDET. Are companies just not testing their software or...? It is so frustrating to use this site to try to get comp or job data because of this.
1
1170
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
A lot of companies straight up don't have QA Eng/SDET roles, or they lump them in with general SDE job titles/compensation. Even if they are different, usually it's not by much anyways, so the SDE comp should still give you a rough idea.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,585