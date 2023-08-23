jakepham in
Areas in Software Engineer
Hi everyone,
I'm currently an incoming freshman at UW-Madison and intend to pursue a Comp Sci degree and become a future software engineer. Thus, there are a lot of different areas in swe, including mobile, apps, web, cloud, software quality, AI, ... Can I have some advice on choosing what position to become?
Thank you so much.
thank you for sharing your experience 🙏
Areas I thought I would like, I didn’t. Areas I hardly knew about, I loved and was good at when I was the only one willing to volunteer for it.