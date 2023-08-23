jakepham in  
Computer Science at University of Wisconsin-Madison 

Areas in Software Engineer

Hi everyone,


I'm currently an incoming freshman at UW-Madison and intend to pursue a Comp Sci degree and become a future software engineer. Thus, there are a lot of different areas in swe, including mobile, apps, web, cloud, software quality, AI, ... Can I have some advice on choosing what position to become?


Thank you so much.

Smudgy1279  
When I was in school, I had ideas/hopes of targeting specific areas but I found that over time, the areas and type/style of work you like & end up in is just a mix of experience and luck/opportunity.
Areas I thought I would like, I didn’t. Areas I hardly knew about, I loved and was good at when I was the only one willing to volunteer for it.
jakepham  
thank you for sharing your experience 🙏
