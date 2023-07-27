Moose in
Recommendations for remote tech companies?
Im a SWE with 3 YoE looking for a career change. Im a bit of a "jack of all trades" SWE doing mostly fullstack web dev. Am i too early in my career to be shooting for fully remote role? If not, where should i be applying?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Startups are probably going to be your best bet, any established enterprise company is probably going to have a big in-office push or presence.
