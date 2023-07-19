Triphoppin in  
Workshop playbooks for a new team?

Does anyone know of similar playbooks for a newer team that inform and drive decisions effectively? Looking to scale design's impact and bring structure to decision making.


https://artifacts.reforge.com/artifacts/design-workshop-playbook-at-reforge#69c40279-df51-4c54-ae54-927370bf5a4a



ZTrope90Product Designer  
Don't have a recommendation for you, but didn't even know that was a thing. Pretty cool to check out, thanks for sharing

