Workshop playbooks for a new team?
Does anyone know of similar playbooks for a newer team that inform and drive decisions effectively? Looking to scale design's impact and bring structure to decision making.
https://artifacts.reforge.com/artifacts/design-workshop-playbook-at-reforge#69c40279-df51-4c54-ae54-927370bf5a4a
ZTrope90
Don't have a recommendation for you, but didn't even know that was a thing. Pretty cool to check out, thanks for sharing
