What is the vibe going on with your team/company?
Market conditions have changed a lot from one year ago. What is the vibe on your team: business as usual(no worries) nothing has changed, people are worried and working harder, but can't leave, or people are leaving for a different company because the team dynamic/manager's expectations have become unreasonable? Just trying to get a feel for what it is like out there.
Software Engineer
Business as usual for us, nothings changed. If anything, people actually feel more empowered to leave not because of any problems with the current team, but just to lock in some of the lower stock price at these public companies
