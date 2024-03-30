amatapp in
Google Offer Eval
Hey yall just got an offer. Very excited! But wanna gauge how it fares against other offers. I feel like the base is pretty high from what I'm seeing but the equity is lower than I was expecting. I have a masters as well.
This turns out to be 342k for the first year due to googles vesting structure.
SWE/ML
HCOL
Total per year
$544K
Level
L4
Base
$190K
Total stock grant
$325K
Bonus
$28.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
Data Scientist
Putting in a fake location makes it hard to gauge, and messes with the data quality, honestly.
9
