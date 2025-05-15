wenlumumba in
Poll
Is it okay to walk back from an offer after signing it?
I've signed an offer with a big tech and now am questioning my decision to join this company. Main reason to reconsider is an ethical stance where they cater to oppressive government requests to sensor content.
Are there any repercussions to walking back on the offer citing this reason? Or is it nothing significant for these big tech and they just won't care?
therasSoftware Engineer a day ago
Long term, they won't care. Walking back on this offer might prevent you from getting a job there again in the near future, but if you already don't want to work there for ethical reasons then you probably wouldn't want to work there any time soon anyway, so you should be fine.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer a day ago
Companies are made of people. The real risk is that the recruiter, hiring manager, and team members who were counting on you to join will end up at other companies you do want to work at; they'll remember you, and maybe close the door on you. That's not to say OP shouldn't do it. But the risk is not isolated to one company. It's a smaller world than you think.
