Frankeyle in
Business Analyst Career
New grad here and have an offer as a Business Analyst for an e-commerce business. I have prior internships working in tech doing product management adjacent roles (e.g., program management and product innovation). I wanted to ask what are typical exit opportunities out of a BA role typically. Furthermore, is it an offer I should take or should I keep recruiting. My overall goal is to keep my doors open which include product management and software engineering. Thank you!
tvincent98Product Manager
There are a lot of BA skillsets that translate really well into Product Management, Operations Management, and Data Analytics, so I think those are all reasonable paths you could go if you wanted to in the future. Software Engineering might be a little bit tougher just because if you don't have the technical experience early on, it can be hard to prove that you have the skills for it if you go to change careers. I'd say if you're not in a huge rush to find an offer, then you could probably keep applying and searching for more specific PM/Operations/Data Analyst roles, but from what I've heard from friends in the PM space is that there are A LOT of PMs who had gotten laid off and are still looking for work now, so it might be even more competitive for PMs than engineers right now. It might be worth taking the BA offer just to ensure you have a job and then look to transition a little bit later.
