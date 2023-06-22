MLogician in
ML+graphics salaries?
I am trying to decide between taking a well paid postdoc applying ML to computer graphics/animation and an engineering position building infrastructure around LLMs/vector databases.
The main problem is that I have no idea what sort of salary an ML research scientist who specializes in graphics/animation commands. Or if LLM stuff is just a much better direction to go in.
I would choose what it most interesting/motivating to you. Following your interests increases your chances of developing differentiating skills which will lead to greater career opportunities in the long run. You also have the added benefit that you will be happier. Assuming you are a ML focused PhD you should have lots of opportunities to make $$. You will make more on things your are passionate about because you will be willing to go harder than your peers/competition.
