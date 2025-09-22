19g618l2hrdzgt in
Advice on breaking into Product Management
Currently a non-tech PM, at FAANG, have experience across software engineering, tech sales, strategy consulting.
Any specific skills / courses I should focus on to make the switch internally? Aiming to transition within the next 6 months.
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Honestly, since you’re already in FAANG, your fastest route is internal networking. PM headcount is tight externally, but internally you’ll have more leverage if you can prove you’ve done the work already. Shadow, take on PM-lite projects, then make the case in 6 months with examples in hand.
1
