aj83 in  
Software Engineer  

CRM Consultant - Perm to contract switch

17 yrs experience but never done contract roles though have done similar job roles due to being employed in consulting companies.

Just wanted to know if it will be good time to switch to Contracting preferably Outside IR35? or should hold off that thought until this recession is out of the way?


Cheers

1
829
Sort by:
e1enenicsSoftware Engineer  
For those unfamiliar, IR35 is a designation in the UK for contractors: https://www.stoketalent.com/blog/ir35-contractor/
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,392