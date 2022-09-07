aj83 in
CRM Consultant - Perm to contract switch
17 yrs experience but never done contract roles though have done similar job roles due to being employed in consulting companies.
Just wanted to know if it will be good time to switch to Contracting preferably Outside IR35? or should hold off that thought until this recession is out of the way?
Cheers
e1enenicsSoftware Engineer
For those unfamiliar, IR35 is a designation in the UK for contractors: https://www.stoketalent.com/blog/ir35-contractor/
