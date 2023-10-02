poiu in
How to change from $ to INR in levels.fyiapp?
When checking salaries in this Android app , for india location it shows in $ , where are the settings to change to INR?
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
We just rolled out salaries on the app, for now it's in USD, but planning to work on currency features very soon. Will keep you updated.
daxtechSoftware Engineer
If you could at least label the numbers as US$ that would be very helpful. There are many countries which have a currency called the dollar, and they don’t all have the same value.
