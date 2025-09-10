theras in
Larry Ellison CTO of Oracle Surpasses Elon as Richest Person Alive
After the crazy 40% bump in $ORCL in one day, Oracle CTO and Cofounder Larry Ellison has surpassed Elon Musk as the richest man alive.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
The fact that Oracle can do this even after missing their earnings is astounding. Then again, the news about their RPO is kinda crazy too, especially when you hear about their deal with OpenAI
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Yeah hearing about how they missed their earnings but still jumped 40% was so funny to me, until I found out the real reason they jumped
