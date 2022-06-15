Zaheer in
Who’s Hiring? June Job Opportunities Mega-Thread on Levels.fyi
Let’s help everyone looking for their next gig with this thread. Which companies are actively hiring?
Please share any details below and offer the community a tip or some words of encouragement!
- Company
- Teams hiring
- How many openings (if you know)
- Interview tips and advice
LevelsMod- TonyMarketing at Levels.fyi
I collected some company names previously and posted on another thread but will repost here for visibility. Many of these have engineering, product design, management, and marketing/sales roles. Many manager to senior level. - Adobe - Airbnb - Apple - Atlassian - AWS - Bank of America - Bloomberg - Box - Brex - Databricks - eBay - Epic Games - Google - Guild - intelliswift - JPMorgan - Meta (don’t be discouraged) - Microsoft - Nvidia - Reddit - Riot Games/Tencent - Ripplematch - Sony - Square - Stripe - TikTok - Uber
dqjwmkx8Recruiter
Interesting note about Databricks recruiting- if you have less than 2 years at a job, they will immediately pass. They don't like job hoppers, especially if we’re going into a recession. Generally speaking, retraining is expensive so if u get an offer, they must really want you.
26
