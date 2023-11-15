tiv in
Full-Time Walmart Data Scientist Salary Expectation
What should be the salary range we should expect after an internship at Walmart Bentonville Campus? For a candidate of the below profile
Exp 1 -- Title :- Data Scientist --> 1.1 Year Company X
Exp 2 -- Title:- Data Scientist Internship --> 0.6 Year Company X (Converted to Full-Time)
Exp 3 -- Title :- Software Engineer Internship --> 0.4 Year Company Y
Education:- Currently Pursuing Masters Degree
4
2442
Idkmanbtu
105 base, 15% bonus, 50/3y stock
2
tivama3209Data Scientist
Thanks for the answer can you elaborate on Stock Section
