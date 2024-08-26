fGM2bttZYW2c5g in  
Software Engineer  

Poll

Stay or leave for a better offer?

Just joined company A recently but got a much higher offer at company B. 

Company A - more stable, better WLB
Company B - higher comp, higher leveling

Closed

128 participants

4
1858
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Seems like it depends what your goals are, you essentially have the pros/cons list right there, so you gotta decide if you value career growth or WLB/stability more. And even then, it's not so black and white.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,585