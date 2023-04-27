InterviewDavid in
GDIT Web Designer
I had my first round interview with GDIT today. I've completed a coding bootcamp, am prior military.
What's the salary range for a web designer at GDIT with a secret security clearance?
MBattleSoftware Engineer
My guess would be around $100k
InterviewDavidSoftware Engineer
Really? Isn’t that a bit high for my first Dev job without any experience outside a coding bootcamp? Is it because of the secret clearance?
