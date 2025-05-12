How to prep for Google interview with Trust & Safety team
I was selected to do an assessment and passed online, so I am assuming there is an interview for me soon hopefully. I am trying to prepare for it but I don't know what to expect hopefully someone can help me out on what they may ask? This position is with trust and safety looks like.
I applied for this position and the minimum qualifications weren't a very high bar to hit, they were
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience.
- 4 years of experience in data analytics, Trust & Safety, policy, cybersecurity, or related fields
The Preferred qualifications asked for, and some other ones but this is probably the main point I can hit
- Experience in SQL, building dashboards, data collection/transformation, visualization/dashboards, or experience in a scripting/programming language (e.g. Python)
I am worried about a technical part if there is one. I would describe my experiences as minimal at work, not something I use daily and not something I would say I am a 10/10 in. But I don't know what they are looking for since the minimum and preferred are far apart. I have taken a web development boot camp and from my experience in that, would say I feel comfortable understanding, and needing to look up how to complete sql/programming tasks, read lines of codes, etc.
Couldn't find much information online so hopefully this place has someone that can guide me in the right direction.