kimchaejuan in  
Data Analyst a day ago

How to prep for Google interview with Trust & Safety team

I was selected to do an assessment and passed online, so I am assuming there is an interview for me soon hopefully. I am trying to prepare for it but I don't know what to expect hopefully someone can help me out on what they may ask? This position is with trust and safety looks like.

I applied for this position and the minimum qualifications weren't a very high bar to hit, they were

  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience.
  • 4 years of experience in data analytics, Trust & Safety, policy, cybersecurity, or related fields

The Preferred qualifications asked for, and some other ones but this is probably the main point I can hit

  • Experience in SQL, building dashboards, data collection/transformation, visualization/dashboards, or experience in a scripting/programming language (e.g. Python)

I am worried about a technical part if there is one. I would describe my experiences as minimal at work, not something I use daily and not something I would say I am a 10/10 in. But I don't know what they are looking for since the minimum and preferred are far apart. I have taken a web development boot camp and from my experience in that, would say I feel comfortable understanding, and needing to look up how to complete sql/programming tasks, read lines of codes, etc.


Couldn't find much information online so hopefully this place has someone that can guide me in the right direction.

johndoeexamplecomSoftware Engineer 15 hours ago
Hi, Google engineer here. While it's true that, just like any other company, teams prioritize individuals with related prior experience, Google also assumes the engineers can absorb any new technology quickly, which means that it's not quite a dealbreaker if you are not an expert in scripting and configuring big data dashboards. What you can do is, since these processes take 1-2 months from the on-site to the team match, to do a quick course on big data or data visualization and that should be it, especially if you are going for an entry/mid level position.

