zuhayeer in
Salesforce will match full cash and equity for OpenAI researchers
Marc Benioff announced that Salesforce will match any OpenAI researcher who has tendered their resignation full cash & equity OTE to immediately join the Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research team under Silvio Savarese. He send to send resumes directly to ceo@salesforce.com.
He also touted that Einstein is the most successful enterprise AI Platform completing 1 Trillion predictive & generative transactions this week.
5
3580
Sort by:
resnickllmSoftware Engineer
Why's Benioff tryna be cool so bad. I'd like it better if he just embraced that he made billions off of a CRM. Don't need to pretend you're in the AI platform race.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,509