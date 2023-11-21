zuhayeer in  
Salesforce will match full cash and equity for OpenAI researchers

Marc Benioff announced that Salesforce will match any OpenAI researcher who has tendered their resignation full cash & equity OTE to immediately join the Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research team under Silvio Savarese. He send to send resumes directly to ceo@salesforce.com.

He also touted that Einstein is the most successful enterprise AI Platform completing 1 Trillion predictive & generative transactions this week.
resnickllm  
Why's Benioff tryna be cool so bad. I'd like it better if he just embraced that he made billions off of a CRM. Don't need to pretend you're in the AI platform race.
