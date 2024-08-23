Sunidhi in
Help me to Seek Job in Europe as a software tester
Hello All,
Hope you doing well.
I am looking for a software testing role in Europe region.
Skill : SDET , API Testing, Manual Testing , Automation, Open AI testing.
Any leads will be much appreciated 🙂
Thanks
madscienceSoftware Engineer
YOE?
1
SunidhiSoftware Engineer
Total 8 years of relevant experience.which includes
8 year in Functional Testing
6 years in Automation Testing
