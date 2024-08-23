Sunidhi in  
Software Engineer  

Help me to Seek Job in Europe as a software tester

Hello All, 
Hope you doing well. 
I am looking for a software testing role in Europe region. 
Skill : SDET , API Testing, Manual Testing , Automation, Open AI testing.

Any leads will be much appreciated 🙂 
Thanks
3
1700
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
YOE?
1
SunidhiSoftware Engineer  
Total 8 years of relevant experience.which includes
8 year in Functional Testing
6 years in Automation Testing

