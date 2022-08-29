Schadenfreude in  
Embedded Systems Software Developer  

What would happen were a layman only to do hard leetcode questions?

My assumption is one would accelerate the learning process by a significant margin, given the amount of googling necessary to comprehend the question.
Jfvn43ub93Software Engineer  
layman wouldnt get very far.
SchadenfreudeEmbedded Systems Software Developer  
Is this a lack of persistence on the layman’s part, or something fundamental about the questions themselves?
