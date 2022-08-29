Schadenfreude in
What would happen were a layman only to do hard leetcode questions?
My assumption is one would accelerate the learning process by a significant margin, given the amount of googling necessary to comprehend the question.
10
2573
Sort by:
Jfvn43ub93Software Engineer
layman wouldnt get very far.
3
SchadenfreudeEmbedded Systems Software Developer
Is this a lack of persistence on the layman’s part, or something fundamental about the questions themselves?
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482