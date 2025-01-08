25ett in
Amazon recruiter call
Received an email from Amazon Recruiting with the subject "Schedule a call with your recruiter." It mentions a 30-minute call with my recruiter.
What should I expect during this call, and how does the process typically proceed after this initial conversation?
YoE: 4
It should be the usual sanity check and talk about your CV and your past experience, also asking about salary expectations. Unless something is majorly out of place (too much/too little experience, start date is too far dated in the future, salary expectation too high etc.) the recruiter call should be followed by a phone interview for the behavioral questions. If that also passes, the actual loop starts: this is how things roll out normally.
