Rahul Mora in  
Computer Science at University of Florida 

Resume review

Hello everyone,
I am currently pursuing my masters and looking for jobs/internships for summer 2024. 
It would be really helpful if you all review my resume and give me a feedback. 
PS: I am looking for internships/ early career roles and also sde-2 roles.

Thanks in advance!

Panks81 
I would want to emphasize on your projects. I believe your projects should explain:-
1. What was the project about
2. What was your contribution jn the project
3. What results did you help bring in
4. Technologies used.
1
imfromeastblueComputer Science  
Yeah sure, thanks for the feedback!

