boulderingnerd in
Has anyone done consulting or freelance work?
I'm curious about other possible avenues to make money as a software engineer and I haven't really considered working in consulting/contract work before.
Curious to hear your perspective if you've worked as a freelancer or in consulting before.
mlf68x1Management Consultant
Have you been offered a position? I think if you’re considering a position in the Consult field It’s a lot like a managerial position I. That you need to know a little bit about the other positions involved in the game,.. problem solving skills a definite need. The thing that has saved me is NLP skills. In regards to this NLP is used in building rapports and learning to communicate with several personalities etc. It’s more about the Language of Communication. Body language, tonality of voice, communication with ourselves plays a big role. Consulting and problem solving is very rewarding in my opinion it allows creativity and team building.!!
