Is Aeva a good company?
If you are IC in top level hw form like Broadcom/Nvidia/AMD/Intel soon to be MTS most probably (little less as per 10YOE).
How's work culture and stock refreshers?
Should a managerial role be considered given the current situation?
No interview/ offer in hand. Just not sure if it's worth considering.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I haven't heard good things about Aeva, but that could be team-dependent too. I know they also went through layoffs in January, about 10% of people
