Stripe on Hiring Spree - Job Postings up 500%

According to this article, Stripe is on a hiring spree. All positions can be remote. Some of the salaries go up to 400k.









I have read on Blind that Stripe is a dumpster fire and people should stay away. Also, the rating on Glassdoor is 3.4, which is really really low. Investment banks with brutal hours have a higher rating on Glassdoor; Bank of America has a 4.0 rating.