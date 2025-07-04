Insight on salary ranges

Hello, I am currently pursuing Backend development role in java springboot based tech stack , I would be aiming for a sde 1 role in the same in a product focused company, my query is what salary range I should expect. My background is in computer science Btech, I am from 2022 batch with working experience of 11 months in a IT service based small company after that I resigned from that company and started on upskilling journey. Now I want to start with interview process but not sure what salary ranges I could target or expect. Any insight would be of great help. Thank you.