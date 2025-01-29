Muhammad Muzaib in
Atrocious CS Job Market
Is the current CS job market in USA really bad for new grads or is it just me. All the jobs i see on linked in require 2 years of experience for an ENTRY LEVEL position. Smh. Companies are also mostly ghosting or rejecting me.
When will this get better? Please give me hope. Ty.
I have applied to more than 200 jobs with ZERO response. I’ve had my resume reviewed by people at work, family, separate recruiters, paid Indeed to review it, I have projects, built an app, and I’ve been internally referred at Amazon more than 11 times and each time I don’t even get a call. Just straight to “no longer under consideration”, I’ve done more than 200 leetcode questions, I’ve paid for mock interviews and this month alone I’ve applied to more than 80 jobs each time adjusting the resume to fit exactly that job. Still nothing
It’s incredibly frustrating to hear people like Musk or David Sacks talk about this dire need for SWEs and yet so many of us don’t even get the chance to interview.
I want to be as neutral as possible but it seriously brings into questions surrounding H1B visas. It would one thing if we were all failing interviews but for myself in particular I don’t get the chance to do that.