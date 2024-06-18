WinstonWilliams in
Interview 'green flags' ? ✅
We all know interview 'red flags' that signal when a company or manager is probably not good to work for.
But what about 'green flags' ? What signals or things do companies/recruiters do that tell you it's a good company to work for?
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Salary transparency 😉 When recruiters share the company's salary range first and ask if it's okay with me. That signals to me that they value transparency and ensuring the fit is good for both parties. Companies that are so secretive about their compensation always come across like they're trying to take advantage of candidates/employees.
32
worldsbestlevelerrrProgram Manager
It never made sense to me when a recruiter would say, “I can’t put you through to the interviews” or “I can’t draft an offer for you” until I give them my compensation expectations. Like you should have all the data you need to tell me your expected pay for the role, why are you making me jump through the hoops for you??
15
