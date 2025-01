Folks, pls share your thoughts on the offer





Role: Sr. Analytics mgr





Current comp:

Base -38. 85 lpa

Variable -20% of base

Total : 46.6 lpa

Esops - $135k





Offer details:

Base - 48 lpa

Variable- 15%

Sign on bonus- 7 lpa

Total: 62.2 lpa

Rsu-$15k