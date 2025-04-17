LAT3 in
I'm currently exploring new opportunities in operations particularly roles focused on streamlining processes, scaling teams, or improving cross-functional efficiency. If you hear of anything in that space or have connections, I’d love to chat. Appreciate any leads you might have!
guy_in_the_chairProgram Manager a day ago
If you’re aiming for ops roles that touch process and team efficiency, it helps to be familiar with tools like Airtable, Asana, Notion, Salesforce, and Looker, depending on the org. And if you’ve got experience with SQL or even lightweight scripting, that can really set you apart in data-heavy ops teams.
Available_Manner668Business Analyst a day ago
Totally agree on this. I’ve seen SQL and tools like Looker or Tableau become almost must-haves, even for non-technical ops roles. Companies want someone who can dive into data, not just manage the process from the sidelines. Also +1 to Notion and Airtable — a lot of teams are leaning hard into those for internal ops and knowledge management.
