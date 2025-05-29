getready in
Suggestions on job change in a month (AI scientist)
Hi guys,
I need some suggestions. I am a principal applied ai scientist and looking to get into FAANG or other top companies, primarily for higher pay that these companies offer. I am very happy with my career but the company (top 5 in finance) I work for, does not pay well. I am okay to go at a lower level also, but need higher pay. I have seen all my friends get richer in the Bay Area and my family is suffering a lot due to me, at my current company.
AND I am a very bad interviewee. I don't clear the tech screens. While I am working very hard on my interview tech skills, I would like to hear from people in AI domain in how they are approaching and successfully changing jobs.
I am losing my mind on the preparation with data structures, sql, ml coding, system design and what not. I want to do it in a one month time, during kids summer break time. So I am ready for a very hard work this month.
I would really appreciate your suggestions on how to navigate this job change successfully.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
I get the urgency, especially with financial pressure on your family. But one month might be too aggressive if interviews are a known struggle. You might burn out and risk confidence if things don’t land right away. I’d try to line up recruiter calls and on-sites this month, but set realistic expectations for landing something in 2–3 months. In the meantime, if your current firm has annual comp cycles, try negotiating or at least positioning yourself for a retention bonus as a backup.
2
