Suggestions on job change in a month (AI scientist)

I need some suggestions. I am a principal applied ai scientist and looking to get into FAANG or other top companies, primarily for higher pay that these companies offer. I am very happy with my career but the company (top 5 in finance) I work for, does not pay well. I am okay to go at a lower level also, but need higher pay. I have seen all my friends get richer in the Bay Area and my family is suffering a lot due to me, at my current company.

AND I am a very bad interviewee. I don't clear the tech screens. While I am working very hard on my interview tech skills, I would like to hear from people in AI domain in how they are approaching and successfully changing jobs.

I am losing my mind on the preparation with data structures, sql, ml coding, system design and what not. I want to do it in a one month time, during kids summer break time. So I am ready for a very hard work this month.

I would really appreciate your suggestions on how to navigate this job change successfully.