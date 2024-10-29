Okdok in  
Software Engineer  

years to experience and salary graph

hi all, is there any place /graph to look at compensation as per experience? (with percentile being the 3rd parameter)

1
1078

ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer  
Not quite all of those parameters together, but depending on the company you're looking for, levels has a charts page that shows the YOE distribution across levels, which you could use to extrapolate the compensation information: https://www.levels.fyi/charts.html

