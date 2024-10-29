Okdok in
years to experience and salary graph
hi all, is there any place /graph to look at compensation as per experience? (with percentile being the 3rd parameter)
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Not quite all of those parameters together, but depending on the company you're looking for, levels has a charts page that shows the YOE distribution across levels, which you could use to extrapolate the compensation information: https://www.levels.fyi/charts.html
