ronnie77 in  
Software Engineer  

Big tech time off

Folks working at big tech, FAANG or similar, how many days do you take off in a year ? Do ya'll get to go on vacations or ya'll be working all the time ?
18
4744
Sort by:
awkwardwombatthreeSoftware Engineer  
I take a minimum of five weeks every year under an unlimited PTO scheme. Never had any blowback, but I know many others who fear backlash for taking more. I’d rather address any concerns should they arise than miss out on my life.
19

About

Public

Tech

Members

833,189