ronnie77 in
Big tech time off
Folks working at big tech, FAANG or similar, how many days do you take off in a year ? Do ya'll get to go on vacations or ya'll be working all the time ?
18
4744
Sort by:
awkwardwombatthreeSoftware Engineer
I take a minimum of five weeks every year under an unlimited PTO scheme. Never had any blowback, but I know many others who fear backlash for taking more. I’d rather address any concerns should they arise than miss out on my life.
19
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189