Which CS concentration: Computing Science or Data Science?
Last year I graduated from an intensive software development bootcamp. After a few months of applying for jobs I decided to go back to school for a CS degree. I have almost completed the CS Major courses and had initially selected the computing science concentration. Now I'm wondering if maybe I should switch to the data science concentration. Any thoughts? For some background, I am a career changer. So older than a lot of students.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I vote Data Science concentration, I say it tends to have a lot more IRL usage than just general CS
DevBlu
Thank you!
