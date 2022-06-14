19g6wl3v1lbcb in
Mastercard Salary Range
Any advice on Master Card salary range for a Senior PM, Lead PM and Director would be helpful. I'm talking with them for a potential offer and not sure how much to ask.
P.S they are ready to bump up the title hence asking rabgea for three differenet positions!
Project Manager, Product Manager, or Product Marketing? Found some numbers from across the web. Take it with a grain of salt. Sahre the offers when you get them 👀 Proj. M- 110-150 Prod. M- 110-180 Prod. D- 160-220 Prod Mar- 150-180 (a little old data here too) https://www.levels.fyi/company/Mastercard/salaries/Product-Manager/
This is helpful, thanks!
