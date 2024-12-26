New Grad PM

theblasianpimp in
Just wanted to get a perspective. I had accepted Citi, but wanted to know if the other is worth burning a relationship for. Literally the same exact packages.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Your industry is smaller than you think (this applies to every industry btw). Don't burn that bridge unless it's a substantially larger offer. At this stage in my career, I am quite routinely meeting a new colleague or being interviewed by someone who is only 1-2 degrees separation from a previous job, and this is happening across multiple different industries.
