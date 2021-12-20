httpuser in
People in bay area, are you happy with your savings?
Considering the salaries in bay area have sky rocketed for software engineers compared to the rest of the world, are you happy with more savings or its' adjusted by inflation?
4
817
Sort by:
MuscatSoftware Engineer
I have a friend who is living with her parents so she is able to save. Her salary is about 80k. It's tough for the Bay peeps :(
1
jinyung2Software Engineer
i was on zillow earlier looking at SF rent, I thought I was seeing typos or something 😂
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,327