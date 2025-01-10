010186 in
Biz Ops Interview at Amazon
Looking to learn more about what to expect and the kind of questions one might encounter for a Biz Ops role at Amazon. I've heard the "loop" can be intense and know its aligned to the principles.
Can anyone also shed more light on the rank and yank culture there?
NumbersManBusiness Analyst
Yeah you'll get a lot of behavioral questions around the leadership principles. Be able to explain with details, data, and show results.
