undertone in
Etsy cuts 11% of staff, cites "unsustainable trajectory"
Etsy is among the latest companies to conduct layoffs this month as the year comes to a close. The CEO mentioned that employee costs have grown even as gross merchandise sales have been near flat. The share price fell more than 7% as of today. 225 employees were let go.
https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20231213380/etsy-to-cut-11-of-staff-as-ceo-says-company-is-on-unsustainable-trajectory
8
5531
Sort by:
raspberryintSoftware Engineer
These types of cuts are more indicative that the recession is not over. The stock market might have you believe things are improving, but its far from it, and companies and their leadership are buckling in for much more turbulence continuing into 2024. Plan accordingly.
11
Agy1991Embedded Systems Software Developer
Everyone should read this comment, too bad I can only like it once and not 1000 times. Yes, people do not realize it yet... to be honest, I am losing hope.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,508