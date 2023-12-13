Etsy cuts 11% of staff, cites "unsustainable trajectory"

Etsy is among the latest companies to conduct layoffs this month as the year comes to a close. The CEO mentioned that employee costs have grown even as gross merchandise sales have been near flat. The share price fell more than 7% as of today. 225 employees were let go.





https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20231213380/etsy-to-cut-11-of-staff-as-ceo-says-company-is-on-unsustainable-trajectory