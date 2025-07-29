boulderingnerd in  
Zuckerberg offered $1 BILLION to poach?!?

Guys this is crazy. Remember all the news about $100M sign-ons coming from Mark Zuckerberg himself as he was hiring for his Superintelligence team? Well, apparently someone has been offered 1 BILLION DOLLARS over the course of 4 years to join.


Recently Zucc has been trying to poach from previous OpenAI CTO Mira Murati's 50-person startup.


According to WIRED, "One of those offers was more than $1 billion over a multi-year span, a source with knowledge of the negotiations tells WIRED. The rest were between $200 million and $500 million over a four-year span, multiple sources confirm."


Absolutely nuts.


https://www.wired.com/story/mark-zuckerberg-ai-recruiting-spree-thinking-machines/

Meta’s AI Recruiting Campaign Finds a New Target

Meta approached more than a dozen staffers at Mira Murati’s AI startup to discuss joining its new superintelligence lab. One received an offer for more than $1 billion.

wired.com
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google 
This has to be the limit, right? How can you even justify a whole $1 billion spend on a single employee? What could they possibly do?
7
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks 
Zuckerberg's net worth is >$200B. If he really wanted to, he could do this for 200 more employees.
3

