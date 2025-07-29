Zuckerberg offered $1 BILLION to poach?!?

Guys this is crazy. Remember all the news about $100M sign-ons coming from Mark Zuckerberg himself as he was hiring for his Superintelligence team? Well, apparently someone has been offered 1 BILLION DOLLARS over the course of 4 years to join.





Recently Zucc has been trying to poach from previous OpenAI CTO Mira Murati's 50-person startup.





According to WIRED, "One of those offers was more than $1 billion over a multi-year span, a source with knowledge of the negotiations tells WIRED. The rest were between $200 million and $500 million over a four-year span, multiple sources confirm."





Absolutely nuts.





https://www.wired.com/story/mark-zuckerberg-ai-recruiting-spree-thinking-machines/