Introducing vLLM: The Open-Source ML Library Revolutionizing LLM Inference and Serving

The hardware accelerators for LLM-powered applications can be costly. Enter vLLM, an open-source machine learning library designed to enhance the throughput of LLM serving systems.





Challenges with existing systems

High throughput serving of LLMs requires numerous requests, and current systems struggle with the bulky sequence memory.

Inefficient memory management results in system hindrances such as fragmentation and redundant duplication.

The revolutionary answer: vLLM & PagedAttention

Researchers have introduced vLLM and PagedAttention, a newly designed attention algorithm, resolving these issues.

vLLM allows for minimal memory waste and efficiently manages attention keys and values. It provides up to 24 times more throughput than former systems.

The mechanics of PagedAttention

PagedAttention offers a novel approach to memory management by permitting continuous storage in non-contiguous memory spaces.

It enhances memory efficiency resulting in better GPU utilization, with practically only 4% inefficiency.

Improved memory sharing and system performance

PagedAttention significantly improves memory sharing, resulting in a 2.2 times speed gain while lowering memory usage by 55%.

With vLLM, the throughput of known LLMs can be increased by 2-4 times without impacting accuracy or causing delay.

