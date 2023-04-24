Zoom offer, India

My questions:

1) What is the comp zoom offers for ZP3 position, What can I ask for?

2)How is WLB and job stability at zoom?

3) How is growth and learning?

4) Will it be safe to move from walmart Global Tech to Zoom given the current market?





YOE: 6+

current compensation annually: 32LPA





I’m about to receive an offer with zoom for Web UI (ZP3) position.