Zoom offer, India

I’m about to receive an offer with zoom for Web UI (ZP3) position.
My questions:
1) What is the comp zoom offers for ZP3 position, What can I ask for?
2)How is WLB and job stability at zoom?
3) How is growth and learning?
4) Will it be safe to move from walmart Global Tech to Zoom given the current market?
YOE: 6+
current compensation annually: 32LPA
RizzFrontend Software Engineer
Hey Thanks for your reply appreciate that. The problem with walmart I’m currently working for merchandising tools and technology and that particularly my work is saturated too much repeating work, WLB and my manager is too bad I can’t really see my future here down the line they are mot gonna release me to other projects even though the exomm segment has potential
Congratulations on your offer and hope you make the best decision for your career and your family.