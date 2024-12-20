capntriple7 in
15 year old wanting to get into ui/ux
Hey everyone, current high school sophomore here. I am really interested in both technology and design and I think that this field could be a really good fit for me. I was wondering how I could begin to dip my toes into this field and just get a feel of what it's like, as well as what I should do to get into competitive schools with majors like HCI and computational media once I graduate high school.
wololo6996Product Designer
What’s up kid, I recommend you look at your dream job, look at the requirements they’re asking, and reverse engineer your way there. God luck 🫡
capntriple7UX Researcher
Thanks. I really appreciate it
