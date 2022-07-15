zuhayeer in
Understand and maximize your equity compensation
The folks over at Compound put together a detailed equity compensation guide, down to some of the crucial details. The guide covers:
- ISOs vs NSOs vs RSUs
- Understanding strike price and 409A valuation
- Exercise window and liquidation preferences
- How to model out company growth
And much more. Take a read: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/equity-tech-job-offer.html
greenteashirtFrontend Software Engineer
'Don't be shy about asking for' more sounds so easy but it's way harder to do this irl. How do you build the confidence to do this? I feel weird even typing it in an email because I feel like I might lose the offer if I ask for too much or something.
secexMobile Designer at Noom
If you lose an offer because you negotiated, that means the company will never hire top talent and will not do well in the long run. All top companies expect negotiations. They even have internal documentation stating how they should create their "initial" offers, both low enough to not overpay after negotiation and high enough not to seem cheap. A company that doesn't expect negotiation is a company who has never hired anyone talented and in demand. They will also be stingy at promotions and annual reviews.
I have hired dozens of people and always expect negotiations. Sometimes that happens at the verbal offer stage, but it happens a lot.
Just be set up for success. Have multiple offers or ongoing recruitment at the same time and be prepared to not give in to a little awkward talk. Always make sure you show excitement for the role and just note that you want to find a way to say yes and not leave so much on the table.
