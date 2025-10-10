Offer Eval- CoreWeave vs NVIDIA (AI/HPC) - PhD, 6 YOE - MCOL

Poll

Background: PhD + ~6 yrs exp (3 yrs pre-grad, 3 yrs post-PhD) + additional 4 yrs hands-on during PhD.





CoreWeave (final offer): TC $355K — $210K base + 15% bonus ($31.5K) + $113.5K/yr RSUs (≈ $454K over 4 yrs, 25%/yr vest) + annual refreshers.





NVIDIA (initial verbal): TC $345K — $220K base + $313K RSUs over 4 yrs (40/30/20/10, quarterly) + annual refreshers.





Role (both): IC4, SA, Remote (10–20% travel), MCOL.





Questions:

1. Given this background, what’s a realistic target TC at both companies?

2. Culture & growth: How do NVIDIA vs CoreWeave compare on team culture, learning opportunities, and career progression?

3. If you factor in annual refreshers, CoreWeave’s run-rate look better than NVIDIA’s at IC4. Thoughts?