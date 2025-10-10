ich16 in
Offer Eval- CoreWeave vs NVIDIA (AI/HPC) - PhD, 6 YOE - MCOL
Background: PhD + ~6 yrs exp (3 yrs pre-grad, 3 yrs post-PhD) + additional 4 yrs hands-on during PhD.
CoreWeave (final offer): TC $355K — $210K base + 15% bonus ($31.5K) + $113.5K/yr RSUs (≈ $454K over 4 yrs, 25%/yr vest) + annual refreshers.
NVIDIA (initial verbal): TC $345K — $220K base + $313K RSUs over 4 yrs (40/30/20/10, quarterly) + annual refreshers.
Role (both): IC4, SA, Remote (10–20% travel), MCOL.
Questions:
1. Given this background, what’s a realistic target TC at both companies?
2. Culture & growth: How do NVIDIA vs CoreWeave compare on team culture, learning opportunities, and career progression?
3. If you factor in annual refreshers, CoreWeave’s run-rate look better than NVIDIA’s at IC4. Thoughts?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Honestly, you can’t go wrong with either. NVIDIA is the “wealth compounding” pick, CoreWeave is the “ride the next wave” pick. If you think the AI infra market still has years of crazy demand ahead, CoreWeave’s equity could be a rocket. But if you want something proven with long-term brand power, NVIDIA’s the safer move.
